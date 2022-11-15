Gurugram: Woman attacked by Pitbull pet dog to get Rs 2 lakh compensation | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

A woman who suffered injuries after being bitten by a pet dog in August was ordered by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday to get interim compensation from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of Rs 2 lakh. The forum further stated that MCG could reclaim this compensation sum from the dog owner if desired.

On August 11, Munni—a domestic helper who lives in the neighborhood—was attacked by Vinit Chikara's dog while she and her sister-in-law were heading to work. She was sent from the municipal hospital in Gurugram to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after sustaining significant head and facial injuries. The dog's breed was identified as "Pitbull" in the FIR that was filed at the police station in Civil Line.

The owner later revealed that the breed is a "Dogo Argentino." The forum ordered the MCG to seize the dog and immediately revoke Chikara's dog ownership permit. Additionally, MCG was told to keep all stray animals in cages after taking control of them and to ban 11 foreign breeds. The forum also instructed MCG to create a pet dog policy in three months.

The victim, who was identified as a very poor woman who performed housekeeping duties in other people's homes, was to receive compensation in the amount of Rs 2 lakhs, according to the judgement, as temporary relief from the MCG.

“It is further made clear that the owner of the dog had blatantly violated the law of the land and rules framed thereunder for having kept the banned breed of dog i.E. Dogo Argentino as a pet dog, so the MCG is put at liberty to recover the amount of Rs 2 lakhs from the owner of the dog,” it said.

Sandeep Saini, the victim's attorney, filed a lawsuit under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 in this matter, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakhs and adding MCG and dog owner Neetu Chhikara as parties. On Tuesday, the Sanjeev Jindal consumer court given instructions completely banning 11 dangerous breed canines from the district and ordering the victim to get interim compensation after hearing from all sides.

The court order stated: "As per the notification of Government of India dated 25.4.2016, the following pet dogs of foreign breeds are hereby completely banned with immediate effect w.E.F. 15.11.2022: American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasilieiro, and Cane Corso. It said, "The MCG is required to revoke all licences, if any, issued in this regard in favour of dog owners for retaining the mentioned breeds and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs."

(With inputs from PTI)