Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gurugram: Woman attacked by Pitbull pet dog to get Rs 2 lakh compensation

Consumer Forum has directed that the house-help suffered in pitbull attack will get interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Gurugram: Woman attacked by Pitbull pet dog to get Rs 2 lakh compensation
Gurugram: Woman attacked by Pitbull pet dog to get Rs 2 lakh compensation | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

A woman who suffered injuries after being bitten by a pet dog in August was ordered by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday to get interim compensation from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of Rs 2 lakh. The forum further stated that MCG could reclaim this compensation sum from the dog owner if desired.

On August 11, Munni—a domestic helper who lives in the neighborhood—was attacked by Vinit Chikara's dog while she and her sister-in-law were heading to work. She was sent from the municipal hospital in Gurugram to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after sustaining significant head and facial injuries. The dog's breed was identified as "Pitbull" in the FIR that was filed at the police station in Civil Line.

The owner later revealed that the breed is a "Dogo Argentino." The forum ordered the MCG to seize the dog and immediately revoke Chikara's dog ownership permit. Additionally, MCG was told to keep all stray animals in cages after taking control of them and to ban 11 foreign breeds. The forum also instructed MCG to create a pet dog policy in three months.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case | LGBTQIA+ supporter, feminist, photographer: How Aaftab portrayed himself on social media

The victim, who was identified as a very poor woman who performed housekeeping duties in other people's homes, was to receive compensation in the amount of Rs 2 lakhs, according to the judgement, as temporary relief from the MCG.

“It is further made clear that the owner of the dog had blatantly violated the law of the land and rules framed thereunder for having kept the banned breed of dog i.E. Dogo Argentino as a pet dog, so the MCG is put at liberty to recover the amount of Rs 2 lakhs from the owner of the dog,” it said.

Sandeep Saini, the victim's attorney, filed a lawsuit under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 in this matter, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakhs and adding MCG and dog owner Neetu Chhikara as parties. On Tuesday, the Sanjeev Jindal consumer court given instructions completely banning 11 dangerous breed canines from the district and ordering the victim to get interim compensation after hearing from all sides.

READ | PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 dinner, no meeting scheduled

The court order stated: "As per the notification of Government of India dated 25.4.2016, the following pet dogs of foreign breeds are hereby completely banned with immediate effect w.E.F. 15.11.2022: American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasilieiro, and Cane Corso. It said, "The MCG is required to revoke all licences, if any, issued in this regard in favour of dog owners for retaining the mentioned breeds and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs."

READ | Can greater restrictions be imposed on freedom of speech of ministers, MPs and MLAs? Supreme Court reserves verdict

 

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet the beautiful wives and girlfriends of India's T20 World Cup 2022 stars
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy
Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: RCB retain 6 overseas players, release Rutherford; Royal Challengers Bangalore's full retention list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.