PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 dinner, no meeting scheduled (photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday exchanged greetings at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

This is the first such engagement since the 2020 Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.



pic.twitter.com/nZorkq4R1Y November 15, 2022

READ | WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal resign