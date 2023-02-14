Gurugram: Chintels Paradiso's Towers E And F deemed unsafe, unrepairable due to structural deficiencies

Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram

Gurugram’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Vishram Kumar Meena, said on Tuesday that IIT Delhi has found structural deficiencies in Chintels Paradiso's Towers E and F, which collapsed last year after a portion of Tower D collapsed. Two people died as a result of these structural deficiencies.

Towers E and F of the Chintels Paradiso condo complex in Sector 109 are likewise hazardous and unfit for occupancy, he added, for technical and economic reasons. In Tower E, there are 28 apartments, whereas in Tower F, there are just 22.

"In the recent report too, the concrete used in the construction of the buildings has been found with high amounts of chloride. Due to this, steel and concrete used in the construction got eroded. Earlier, the IIT Delhi team had also recommended that E and F towers be closed. Based on the investigation report of IIT Delhi, the allottees of E and F towers would be rehabilitated as per rules," Meena said.

Similarly, he claimed that Towers A and G of the condo have finished their sample for the structural audit and that Tower H is now in the middle of the procedure.

Two people were killed on February 10, 2022, when a slab on the sixth level of Tower D fell as maintenance was being performed. The event resulted in the formation of an investigative commission by the state government, and a structural evaluation of the structure was also mandated.

Meena was appointed as the head of an investigative commission. The towers' structural integrity was inspected by a team from IIT Delhi.

Also, READ: Vande Bharat Express Mumbai: Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur included in 10 routes; check list of trains

In a study issued in November 2022, researchers from IIT Delhi concluded that Tower D was dangerous. Building occupants and the developer were given copies of the study for use in settlement discussions.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, issued the demolition order for Tower D of the condo complex in November.

(With inputs from IANS)