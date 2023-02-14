Vande Bharat Express Mumbai: Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur included in 10 routes; check list of trains

PM Modi launched new Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai last week (File photo)

The launch of the two new Vande Bharat Express trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday brings good news to the lakhs of commuters in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, who will now be able to beat the traffic and travel to Solapur and Shirdi with ease.

The two new Vande Bharat routes launched by PM Modi are the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur trains, taking the total number of semi-high-speed trains in India to 10. These trains have new and improved railway features, along with a major cut to travel time.

The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains have a lot of new and improved features and are lighter than the previously-made trains. These trains can reach a maximum speed of up to 180 km/h. It takes just 52 seconds to reach from 0 to 100 km/h. It can reach 160 km/h in another 129 seconds.

Vande Bharat Express trains across India: Check the full list

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train takes just 8 hours to complete the journey between the two cities, with the two stops in between – Kanpur and Prayagraj.

New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express completed the journey till the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in eight total hours with three stops in the middle - Ambala Cant, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train covers the journey from Gujarat to Maharashtra in just 6 hours, with three stations in between - Ahmedabad, Vadodra and Surat.

New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express can cover the Delhi to Himachal Pradesh distance in just a little over 5 hours with four stations in the middle - Ambala Cant, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train covers the distance between the two cities in just 6 hours 30 minutes.

Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of a little over 400 km in 5 hours 30 minutes and stops at Raipur, Durg, Raj Nandgaon and Gondia.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train halts at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda town and Barsoi and takes about 6 hours in the entire journey.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train takes around 6.5 hours to complete the entire route, with several stops in the middle.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train covers a total distance of around 400 km in 6.5 hours, connecting some well-known pilgrimage sites like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, and Pandharpur.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train runs between Mumbai CST station and Sainagar Shirdi, covering the distance in five hours and 20 minutes.

