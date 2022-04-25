Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail, rearrested by Assam Police in another case

File Photo

Kokrajhar CJM on Monday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. However, Mevani was rearrested by Barpeta police right after getting bail.

“Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station,” stated Assam police.

The independent legislator from Gujarat was arrested again for allegedly assaulting officials. He was granted bail in a case in connection with a tweet by him against PM Modi.

Mevani, who is supported by the Congress, was booked under IPC Sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others, said the Police.

Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Gujarat’s Palanpur town in connection with an FIR filed against him in Kokrajhar, and brought there two days later.

READ | Centre should make rules regarding loudspeakers at national level: Maharashtra government after all-party meet

(With inputs from PTI)