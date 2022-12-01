Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi takes on Kharge's 'Ravan' remark, says Congress leaders 'competing to abuse him'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat, where the first phase of polling is underway today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress, saying its leaders were “competing to abuse the PM of the country” and the party was “losing its mental balance” due to unending election defeats.

Firing back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ comment targeting him, PM Modi said that it was incorrect to call someone “Ravan” in the land of Rambhakts (devotees of Lord Ram).

“A few days back, a Congress leader said Modi will die a dog's death, another said Modi will die Hitler's death. Another said if I get a chance, I'll kill Modi myself...Someone says Ravan, someone says rakshash (demon), someone says cockroach... I'm not surprised that Congress calls Modi names, I'm surprised - anyone would be - that despite using such words, the Congress never has remorse. Congress thinks it is their right to insult Modi, the Prime Minister of this country,” PM Modi said while campaigning in Vejalpur area of Kalol under the state’s Panchmahal district.

"And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me. Congress leaders think it is their right to use abusive language for Modi and insult the country's prime minister," he said.

Kharge had made the comments while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week. "Modi ji is Prime Minister. Forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections, everywhere... All the time he's talking about himself - 'You don't have to look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" Mr Kharge had said.

In an apparent jibe at the Gandhi family, Modi said Congress leaders are abusing him because their allegiance is towards a family, not India's democracy.

"For them, that family is everything. They will do anything to make the family happy. There is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive and most toxic slurs for Modi," he said.

One leader even used such words during his (leader's) Pakistan visit, the PM said.

He said the opposition leaders have used all kinds of slurs for him, like "he will die a dog's death, he will die Hitler's death and one even said he will kill Modi if he gets a chance".

Modi said such abusive words used for him were an insult of Gujarat and its people because he was raised by the people of this land.

"There is only one way to teach them a lesson. Vote for the BJP on December 5 by pushing a button (on EVM) near lotus. And I want to tell the Congressmen that our lotus will bloom more every time you indulge in mud-slinging," he said.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in the state. The remaining 93 seats, including Kalol, will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.