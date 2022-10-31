Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll crosses 100, no govt certificate before reopening bridge; top updates

Morbi cable bridge collapse (File photo)

Chhath Puja 2022 celebrations in Gujarat turned deadly when a bridge in the Morbi district – which was over a century old – collapsed, claiming over 100 lives till now, with the search operation still going on for over 100 more people who fell into the river.

The British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi had around 500 people on it at the time of the collapse. According to media reports, people had congregated on the bridge to perform rituals connected with Chhath puja on Sunday evening.

Till now, over 100 people have been declared dead and the search operation is still going on for 100 more people, who are feared to be trapped in the river after the bridge collapsed. A special team has been formed to probe the matter.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations: Gujarat Information Department pic.twitter.com/1BPa6lU39y — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Gujarat bridge collapse: Top updates

The death toll from the bridge collapse in Morbi has now crossed 100, with dozens of people left injured. It is speculated that over 100 people are still trapped in the Macchu river after the collapse.

Till now, over 70 people have been rescued from the water and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Many of those who died are women and children. Harrowing videos from the accident show people struggling in the water trying to reach the banks.

The bridge collapse in Morbi took place around 6:42 pm on Sunday evening, when over 500 people had congregated on the bridge to perform Chhath puja rituals. Meanwhile, it is expected that the death toll from the accident will rise.

NDRF search operations were being conducted overnight, and the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have also been deployed to help the people in this matter. Rescue operations were hampered due to the lack of proper light in the area.

A private company reopened the bridge after renovation work without proper fitness certification from the authorities and the government, according to media reports. The bridge was reopened without permission on the occasion of Chhath puja.

Politics has erupted over the Morbi cable bridge collapse, with the Aam Aadmi Party blaming the BJP government in Gujarat for the mishap. Meanwhile, Congress has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

