Gujarat Elections 2022: Political parties barred from campaigning in this village, know why

Gujarat Elections 2022: Political parties barred from campaigning in this village (file photo)

As Gujarat Assembly elections are just around the corner, political parties are campaigning tooth and nail in the state. However, the residents of Raj Samadhiyala village in Rajkot district are free from these political dramas as they have barred entry of political parties and campaigning in the village.

The residents of the village think that allowing candidates to campaign would be detrimental to the region. So, no political party can enter the village.

Not just that, Raj Samadhiyala village, which is 20 km away from Rajkot, also imposes a fine of Rs 51 on those who do not come out to vote in order to ensure maximum participation at the time of elections.

Villagers are bound by several rules and regulations framed by the Village Development Committee (VDC) and breaking any of these invokes monetary fines. The village has been recording close to 100 per cent voting percentage and whosoever deliberately abstain from voting attracts a fine of Rs 51.

Rajkot, Gujarat Political parties not allowed to campaign but Rs51 fine for those who don't vote in Raj Samadhiyala village



This rule of not allowing political parties to campaign in existence here since 1983.But voting compulsory for all otherwise Rs51 fine Village Sarpanch pic.twitter.com/j4GkDdEfoa — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

READ | Gwalior: 3 men thrash dog to death, act caught on camera

The Sarpanch of the village is also elected by consensus. The Sarpanch of the village says "With this decision almost 100 per cent of voting takes place here. A small village having a population of 1700 people has formed a committee. A few days before the polling, the members of the committee convene a meeting of the villagers and if someone is unable to vote then a reason has to be given to the committee."

"The rule of not allowing political parties to campaign in the village exists since 1983. No party is allowed to campaign here. The political parties are also aware of this belief that if they campaign in Raj Samadhiyala village they will be harming their prospects. It is compulsory for all the people of our village to vote otherwise Rs 51 fine is imposed on them. If someone cannot vote for any reason, they will have to take permission," said the Sarpanch.

The village has almost every modern amenity like internet connection through Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, RO plant for providing potable water, and so on, making life convenient for the villagers.

A local said that around 995 voters are there in the village and people here vote as per their wishes. "Here in our village candidates are not allowed to campaign, so the people of our village give a vote to the leader whoever they think is good for them," said a local.

Another local said that political parties are also not allowed to put up banners or distribute pamphlets. "Here people vote in the election as per their wishes but everyone has to come for a vote," he said."For the last 20 years I am voting here but campaigning is banned here and voting is compulsory here," said a local.

Notably, the state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8.

(With inputs from ANI)