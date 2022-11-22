Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP's Raghav Chadha holds rallies, promises free electricity and water

Gujarat election 2022 | Photo: special arrangement

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat State Co-in-charge Raghav Chadha has been holding big public meetings and rallies in different parts of Gujarat for the past several days. Raghav Chadha took part in big public meetings in Kankrej and Patan of Banaskantha today (November 22) in the presence of thousands of people.

Addressing the crowd, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat State Co-in-charge Shri Raghav Chadha said, "Today Gujarat is standing at an important juncture. Today, for the first time, the people of Gujarat have got such an opportunity when they can get rid of the BJP and Congress and form an honest, educated and hard-working Aam Aadmi Party Government. The Congress party was in power in Delhi for 15 years. But the people of Delhi once made up their minds and uprooted the strong Congress party which had been ruling for 15 years from Delhi. And the people of Delhi formed the Aam Aadmi Party Government with the largest majority of independent India."

He continued, "Similarly, Punjab was ruled by only two parties for 50 years, the Congress and the Akali Dal. The people of Punjab also uprooted both these parties and formed the Aam Aadmi Party Government. Since Gujarat became a separate state, it has been ruled by the Congress party for 35 years and then by the BJP for 27 years. Under the rule of the BJP and Congress, their sons, daughters and their family members became big people, they bought big cars, made big mansions and built big businesses. But these governments did not give anything to the common people, to the poor and to the farmers. The people of Gujarat have given 35 years to Congress and 27 years to the BJP. So I have a request that the people of Gujarat should try the Aam Aadmi Party by giving us one chance only for 5 years."

Raghav Chadda mentioned the serious water problems faced by farmers in the state and assured that AAP will provide ample water, and free electricity for 300 units along with the opportunity to sell farmers' crops at the MSP price.

"Every child of Gujarat will be given world-class education free of cost. The best treatment will be provided free of cost to all the people of Gujarat. The government will bear all the expenses of the drug-operation whether it is thousand rupees or lakhs. Every woman of Gujarat will also be given an honorarium of Rs 1,000 every month. When the Aam Aadmi Party will do all this work for the people of Gujarat, then the people of Gujarat will get relief from inflation," said Chadha.

Pointing at the rising inflation in the state, Raghav Chadha presented data that shows the price rise in the state since 2014.

Prices of things in 2014 and now, as per AAP leader's data:

Petrol in Gujarat was Rs 60 a liter in 2014, now it is getting Rs 100 a liter

Price of diesel was Rs 50 a liter in 2014 and now it is Rs 90

In 2014, LPG cylinder was available for Rs 500, now it is available for Rs 1,060

In 2014 milk was Rs 36 per liter and today milk has become Rs 60 per liter

In 2014, the private doctor used to charge Rs 300, today they charge Rs 800

In 2014, a box of Singh oil was available for Rs 1,000, now it is sold for Rs 2,800.

In his speech, Raghav Chadha said that the AAP government will work towards eliminating corruption in the state and controlling inflation. He also assures that the Aam Aadmi Party has a plan to bring in Rs 30,000 per month.