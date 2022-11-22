Aaftab Poonawala never confessed to killing Shraddha in the court of law, says his lawyer; polygraph test likely today

Aaftab Poonawala in police custody - File Photo

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and dismembering her body into 35 parts, has not yet confessed to killing his girlfriend in the court of law, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

"I spoke to Poonawala for five-seven minutes today. When I spoke to him in the morning, he appeared relaxed and was very confident. He did not show any signs of aggressiveness," said Defence Counsel Abinash Kumar, who is representing Poonawala.

The lawyer said when he asked Poonawala if he is able to follow the legal proceedings in the case and if he was satisfied with the defence, he replied in the affirmative. "He has never confessed in the court of law that he killed Walkar," Kumar told PTI.

This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confessed to killing Walkar and dumping her body parts at different locations across Delhi.



Earlier today, it was reported that Poonawala told the court that his actions were “not deliberate”, and that he killed Shraddha in “heat of the moment”.

“What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab’s representative argued adding that his client had since ‘fully co-operated’ with police. The lawyer also told the court Aaftab was having some difficulty recalling the incident.

Kumar said Poonawala's family is scared to come out and they are waiting for the matter to subside a bit.

"They are scared after what has happened and wish to stay out of media glare for now. Even I have not been able to meet them yet. I am also planning to file a plea in the court to get in touch with Poonawala's family," he added.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court granted the Delhi Police four more days of custody of Poonawala. The five-day custody granted earlier ended on Tuesday.

Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner and cut her body into 35 pieces before disposing it of. The court on Tuesday extended his police custody.

The court noted that in the application seeking the extension of Poonawala's police remand, the investigating officer said some more body parts of the deceased including her jaws were recovered from a jungle on November 20.

The IO also requested for the extension of his police custody on the ground that more body parts or bones and weapons can be recovered on the basis of the disclosures made by the accused, the court said.

It is further submitted that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the search and custodial interrogation, the court said, adding the accused will also be required to connect the chain of events in the crime.

Separately, another court of Vijayshree Rathore allowed the police application for conducting a polygraph test on Poonawala. The narco test can only be done on Aaftab after the polygraph test.

Delhi Police has already approached Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala, FSL sources said on Tuesday.

News18 quoted sources saying that the test might be conducted today. “Delhi Police has approached FSL to conduct a Polygraphic test for Shraddha Murder Case accused Aftab. Preparations are underway. The test might be conducted today," said FSL sources.