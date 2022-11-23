Search icon
Gwalior: 3 men thrash dog to death, act caught on camera

Gwalior: The video shows two men accompanying Chandak and wielding sticks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Gwalior: 3 men thrash dog to death, act caught on camera
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: The men threw the dog in the drain.

Gwalior: In a shocking incident, three men lynched a dog in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The incident took place in the Taraganj area of the district.

The video shows a man named Raju Chandak beating the dog. He then drags the limp dog and threw it in a drain.

Last week, over two dozen people, including students and employees of the Don Bosco Technical Institute, bludgeoned a dog to death. The horrifying footage showed a group of male students encircling the terrified dog inside a metal shed on the institute's grounds.

They later thrashed the dog's death.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the case.

