‘People of Gujarat very angry’: Arvind Kejriwal makes big claim, says AAP winning 7 out of 12 seats in Surat

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday talked about how the people of Gujarat are “very angry” over the attack on one of his party leaders, and also made a big claim of winning the majority of the seats in Gujarat city Surat.

In a show of strength a month ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that according to a recent survey, AAP is set to win the majority of the seats in Surat, which can be a major blow for the BJP if it holds true during the polls.

While addressing a press conference in Rajkot, the AAP chief said that the people of Gujarat were left angered when they heard about the attack on party leader Manoj Sorathiya. He also said that the BJP is nervous about losing the elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

During the press conference, Kejriwal said, “Six crore people of Gujarat who learning about the attack on Manoj Sorathiya are very angry. They cracked his head in front of God. This is not the culture of our country. This is not Hindu culture. This is not the culture of Gujarat.”

While announcing that he will be performing aarti in a Ganesh pandal in Surat where Sorathiya was attacked, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The people of Surat are very angry ever since the attack. We have done a survey in Surat and found that AAP is winning seven out of 12 seats.”

He further accused the BJP of organizing a media boycott of AAP ahead of the Gujarat elections in 2022, urging news channels and media personnel in the state not to interact with Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

As per media reports, Arvind Kejriwal said, “They have asked the media not to speak to AAP people, not call them for debates. So I am asking people to set social media on fire.”

The schedule and dates of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 have not yet been announced but it is expected that the polls will take place sometime during the end of the year, most likely in December.

