'Mehangai Par Halla Bol': Mega Congress protest against price rise in Delhi today ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will address the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

The Congress is set to hold a massive protest against the Narendra Modi government over price rise,, unemployment and GST hike on essential items at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today. Former party president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will address the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it. 

Delhi Police said adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the protest. The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday.

It advised commuters to avoid some stretches that will remain closed due to the rally. Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed, the advisory read.
  
The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is the Congress party's biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are currently out of the country for the former's medical treatment and would not participate in the events.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also abroad currently along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, is set to return by Saturday and will participate in both the mega events.

The Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

The opposition party is also seeking a solution to the problems of price rise, inflation and unemployment, besides the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, and want efforts on the part of the establishment to help provide respite to people.

On Sunday, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is also scheduled to address his first public rally after quitting the party at the Sainik farms in Jammu.

Azad, who was critical of the Congress leadership in his resignation letter, may step up his attack further on Sunday.

The Congress has, however, termed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's public utterances against its leadership as "diversionary tactics" initiated at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

