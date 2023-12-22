Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

A liquor access permit will be given to all the employees/owners working in the entire GIFT City.

The Gujarat government has allowed the consumption of liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering 'Wine and Dine' in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). A Llquor access permit will be given to all the employees/owners working in the entire GIFT City of the dry state. Apart from this, a provision has been made to allow authorized visitors of each company to consume liquor in such hotels/restaurants/clubs having temporary permits in the presence of permanent employees of that company.

The manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat since its formation. Such exemption had never been granted in any area of the state in the past. "Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities," it said. However, such establishments will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people. "Those officially working in GIFT City area and their official guests will be able to go to such hotels, restaurants and clubs for wine and dine facilities," the statement further said.

Liquor access permits will be given to owners and employees of companies in the GIFT City and temporary permits will be given to their visitors who can go to such hotels and restaurants to consume alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies)