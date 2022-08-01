Greater Noida: Tenant refuses to vacate flat, elderly couple stay on staircase

The elderly couple started a dharna on the stairs outside their sixth floor flat in Ace Aspire society

Just days after a couple in Greater Noida successfully evicted their tenant by sitting on a dharna outside the door, now another couple in the same area are using the same method to evict their tenants who were still living in the flat even after the rent deed expired.

Srichand and his wife Lalitesh Kumari began a dharna outside their sixth-floor flat in the Ace Aspire society of Techzone 4 in Noida Extension.

The elderly couple said they both were working in Social Welfare Department in Lucknow and after their retirement they bought a flat in Ace Aspire Society of Greno West in the name of their son Apoorva Varshney in the year 2017.

Lalitesh Kumari said they rented out their new apartment in March 2017 but the tenants refused to move out after the deed expired in March 2022. They couldn't follow it up in person as they were staying indoors due to the pandemic.

"She ignored our calls and messages. So we thought that the only way to get back our flat was to start a protest", the elderly couple said.

The tenant, a 56-year-old woman who lives with her son, claims the couple abruptly asked them to leave after she refused to increase the rent. She also claimed that she only needed time till November to relocate to her home in Agra.

Meanwhile, their son Apoorva who is living in Singapore has sought help from the District Magistrate and the police administration in this matter.

The elderly couple says that the dharna will continue until the tenant vacates their flat. The people of the society told that seeing the elderly couple sitting on dharna, the tenant woman has gone somewhere with a lock on the flat.

