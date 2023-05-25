Greater Noida shocker: CCTV catches maid urinating in water, cleaning flat with it

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

A domestic helper cleaning an apartment in Greater Noida West's Ajnara Homes Society cleaned over the whole residence with urine-fixed water. Because of the CCTV camera that was put in the apartment, the woman's behaviour was caught and she was apprehended.

The footage had first surfaced on social media and was quickly going viral. Police officers soon became aware of it, brought the woman into custody, and began questioning her. The woman is the subject of a police complaint that was made by the apartment's owner.

In the footage that has gone popular on social media, the woman could be spotted cleaning the apartment's living room for roughly 30 seconds. She urinated in the bucket as she dipped the moping cloth in it. She continued to clean the apartment for a further three minutes after dipping the moping cloth in water.

The CCTV camera recorded everything that happened. It was unable to determine the video's original source. However, as soon as they had the information, the police acted quickly and arrested the woman. Anil Rajput, the in-charge of Bisrakh Kotwali, said that the woman had been questioned, Jagran reported.

During the interrogation, she admitted that she washed the floor with water after peeing in it. She did not provide a justification for her actions. The woman's family has been made aware of her behaviour. During their questioning, the police discovered that the lady had been working in the apartment for roughly six months. Six months prior, the woman had asked the employer for a job, and they had employed her.

