Grand Omaxe case: 'Tyagi Samaj' comes out in support of Shrikant Tyagi, calls protest outside Noida society

After politician Shrikant Tyagi was sent to 14-day judicial custody, his supporters have announced a demonstration outside the Grand Omaxe society in Noida. The call for protest followed heavy force deployment by UP Police outside the society in Noida Sector 93-B.

Members of the ‘Tyagi Samaj’ have announced a protest in support of Shrikant Tyagi, who came under fire after a video surfaced where he abused and pushed a female co-resident of the society.

With the alleged BJP leader in custody, his supporters announced a march from Meerut city to Noida via social media. They would then gather outside the residential society to demonstrate in support of Shrikant Tyagi.

Tyagi was nabbed by Noida police from Meerut on Tuesday after a viral video led to massive outrage and sprung authorities into action. Earlier on Monday, ‘illegal’ constructions by Tyagi around his flat in the society faced bulldozer action. The demolitions were treated with loud cheers by the residents of the society.

Since then, Tyagi’s supporters have claimed that the politician’s female supporters were subjected to misbehaviour by the police. It has also been claimed that his family was mentally tortured and harassed while manhunt was on for him.

An altercation between Tyagi and a woman co-resident over planting trees in a common area by him was caught on camera, where he was seen abusing the woman. An FIR was lodged against Tyagi under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) were added to the FIR, Noida police said. On Thursday, a UP court rejected Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea.

A political row also erupted after police said that former BJP leader and current SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had facilitated the MLA sticker on Tyagi’s car. Maurya hit back calling the allegations a ‘web of lies’ by the BJP and denying his alleged close links with Tyagi.

