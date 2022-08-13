BJP abandoned Shikant Tyagi after Noida Grand Omaxe fiasco, wife Anu Tyagi makes huge claim

File Photo

Politician Shrikant Tyagi has been a regular attendee at BJP events but was abandoned by the party ever since his viral video misbehaving with a woman surfaced last week, his wife Anu Tyagi has made a big claim.

Srikant’s wife, who herself was detained twice for questioning by police last week has said that she faced mental torture and her family was harassed during the entire episode. These allegations, however, have been rejected by Noida Police which is probing the incident.

Srikant Tyagi calls himself a national executive member of the BJP Kisan Morcha as well as national co-coordinator of the party’s Yuva Samiti. However, the BJP distances itself from the accused and has maintained he was not its member.

“I have seen him attending programmes, events and rallies of the party. I wonder in what capacity he attended those events! Now he has been abandoned. I don't know why and I can't say why.,” Anu Tyagi was quoted as saying by PTI. She added that Shrikant has been engaged in social work.

“If he stopped over at a market in these areas, hundreds of people would gather there immediately. Such has been his social connection,” she claimed.

The under fire self-proclaimed politician was arrested by the police from Meerut on Tuesday after a manhunt of 4 days. A row erupted after a widely-circulated video showed him in an altercation with a fellow resident of his society over planting of trees. The video showed him abuse and push the woman, which led to outrage and demolition drive on his property by authorities.

Tyagi has been booked in three cases -- assaulting and abusing the woman, cheating, and the Gangsters Act, as per officials.

While admitting that Shrikant’s language was inappropriate, Anu alleged that the argument was triggered by the woman in the video.

“If we did not have any right to plant the trees, did she or other women of the society have the right to uproot any tree? They could have contacted the forest department, the local authorities for appropriate action,” she said.

“Some of the society's residents had created so much pressure on the police and local authorities during the initial stages that fair investigation could not be carried out,” she claimed.

The allegations were rejected by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety and Central Noida) Ankita Sharma.

“She has been treated with utmost dignity. No mistreatment was meted out to her during questioning or the family harassed,” the IPS officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | ED freezes assets worth Rs 370 crore of Bengaluru-based company in money laundering case