Shrikant Tyagi arrested: 9 times alleged BJP leader got in trouble with the law

Shrikant Tyagi (Photo - Instagram)

Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen abusing and assaulting a woman on video, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police soon after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the matter. He was absconding after the case was filed, and has now been nabbed by the authorities.

According to media reports, this is not the first time that Tyagi has gotten in trouble with the law. Sources said that a complaint has been filed against the alleged BJP leader at least nine times in several cases, ranging from encroachment and threatening incidents.

Through Shrikant Tyagi’s official Twitter profile mentions that he is a National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party (Kisaan Morcha) National Co-Coordinator, Yuva Kisaan Samiti Bharatiya Janata Party, both BJP and Kisaan Morcha have denied the claim.

Know all about the nine cases filed against Shrikant Tyagi, before he was arrested for abusing and assaulting a woman living in his housing society in Noida.

FIRs, cases against Shrikant Tyagi

Media reports have said that a total of nine cases have been registered against Shrikant Tyagi with the Uttar Pradesh police in the past. Two cases were filed against the alleged BJP leader in 2007 under the sections of the Gunda Act and extortion.

One year later in 2008, a case was filed against Tyagi under Section 39 on multiple charges such as causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and mischief-causing damage. He was also booked twice in 2009 on charges of violence and rioting.

Shrikant Tyagi was further booked in a case of attempted murder and criminal intimidation in 2020, and the FIR against him was lodged in the Phase 2 police station. In 2019, a complaint was filed against him by the residents of his housing society for illegal construction.

After the incident reported on Thursday when he was accused of bullying and assaulting a female resident of his society in Noida, two more cases were filed against Tyagi. Now, Shrikant has been arrested by the UP police and will be questioned regarding the incident.

