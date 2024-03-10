Twitter
'Govt doesn't want free and fair election': KC Venugopal on Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation

KC Venugopal, expressed shock over the abrupt resignation of the Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, expressed shock over the abrupt resignation of the Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, saying that the entire nation is anxious about the upcoming elections. 

He also said that the government doesn't want a "free and fair election." Earlier, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from his post on Saturday, with his resignation being accepted by the President. 

"This is quite shocking; just before the declaration of elections, the Election Commissioner has resigned. Now, only one Election Commissioner is there... What is happening in this Election Commission? The entire country is anxious. The government of India doesn't want a free and fair election," said Venugopal while speaking to ANI.

"Earlier, they removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection body of the Election Commission and Election Commissioner. In place of CJI, they included a cabinet minister... now it has become a government affair... transparency has been lost in this process," he added. 

Arun Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner (EC) of India on November 21, 2022. He has also worked as Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Earlier in the day, Venugopal raised concerns over Election Commissioner Goel's resignation, stating, " It is deeply concerning for the health of the world's largest democracy that Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned on the cusp of the Lok Sabha elections." "There is absolutely no transparency in how a constitutional institution like the ECI has been functioning and the manner in which the government pressurises them," the Congress leader said in a post on 'X'. 

Attacking the BJP-led government, KC Venugopal said, "During the 2019 elections, Mr. Ashok Lavasa had dissented against a clean chit to the PM for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Later, he faced relentless inquiries. This attitude shows the regime is hell-bent on destroying democratic traditions." The Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in April-May this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

