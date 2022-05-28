Gorakhpur-bound SpiceJet Boeing 737 plane's windshield cracks mid-flight

SpiceJet has released a photograph of the incident.

Mumbai: The windshield of a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft developed cracks mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to return to the Mumbai airport from where it had taken off. The flight with serial number SG-385 was going to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

SpiceJet said in a statement that the ATC was informed about the aircraft, which landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, the windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"PIC decided to return back to Mumbai. ATC was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport," it added.

It is not known as of now how many passengers were on board the aircraft.

Earlier this month, an Air India aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport as one of its engines had shut down mid-air. The plane returned just 27 minutes after taking off.

With inputs from ANI