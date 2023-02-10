Google Doodle: Who was PK Rosy, grass-cutter-turned-Malayalam heroine who married a truck driver?

Google Doodle today: PK Rosy died in the 1980s.

Google Doodle today is celebrating the life and work of PK Rosy, the first female heroine in Malayalam cinema. PK Rosy's real name was Rajamma. She was born in Thiruvananthapuram, in 1903. Google said in a statement on the Doodle that she entered the realm of performing arts when it was frowned upon in the society, especially for women. She broke the proverbial glass ceiling when she landed a role in the Malayalam classic Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). Her contribution to Malayalam cinema, and society at large, came into the limelight decades after she quit acting and opted for the comfort of oblivion. "Thank you for your courage and the legacy you leave behind, PK Rosy," wrote Google.

Who was PK Rosy?

PK Rosy was born to Paulose and Kunji. Her father's sudden death pushed the family into abject poverty. She spent her early years trying to make ends meet as a grass-cutter. Her uncle recognised her deep interest in performing arts. He found her a teacher for music and acting. She also learnt classical forms of dance and Tamil folk theatre.

Many say the name Rosy stems from her conversion to Christianity after which she changed her name from Rajamma to Rosamma. Her mother, however, remained a Hindu all her life.

In 1928, she stepped up when JC Daniel needed a heroine for his film that was thought unsuitable for women at the time. She played the role of Sarojini, a woman from the Nair caste of Kerala. She was a Dalit. The Nair community later protested against her for playing the Nair woman despite being a Dalit.

In the movie, the hero kisses the flower in her hair. After watching the scene, people protested inside the picture hall against the movie.

Her home was also reportedly burnt down by the so-called upper castes.

She fled the state and was headed to Tamil Nadu in a truck. She lived the rest of her life with the lorry driver, Kesavan Pillai, as his wife in Tamil Nadu. Her children knew nothing of her stardom.

Chengalatt Gopalakrishnan rediscovered her life in the 1960 and wrote an article about her. He also found and revealed the fate of the film.

In 2013, a film was made on the life of Daniel. Chandni Geetha portrays her in the movie.