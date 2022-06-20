‘Good schemes in India get dragged in political colours’: PM Modi’s big statement amid Agnipath protests

Photo - Twitter

The backlash against the Agnipath scheme has resulted in nationwide protests and violence, with several bouts of stone-pelting and destruction of property recorded across the country. In the midst of these protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong statement.

Though he did not make a direct statement regarding the introduction of the new military recruitment programme, PM Narendra Modi talked about the “misfortune” of the country as many “good things and scheme” get surrounded by politics.

While addressing the public during the inauguration of the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, PM Modi issued a strong statement referencing the Agnipath scheme and the backlash it’s facing.

During the public gathering, PM Modi said, “It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions.”

This comes just as the Agnipath scheme remains in the middle of political controversy, with the opposition parties and several army aspirants actively protesting the introduction of the new military recruitment module launched by the Centre.

The protests against the Agnipath scheme got even more violent over the last few days, with youth protesting against the scheme by burning several trains and destroying public property. Due to these protests, security has been beefed up in many states.

In the midst of the protests, many organizations have called a Bharat Bandh for June 20, urging the shutdown of services and public transport to staging demonstrations against the new military recruitment scheme introduced by the PM Modi-led central government.

States have beefed up their security, Section 144 has been imposed in multiple cities and the internet remains suspended in multiple areas over the protests against the scheme.

To protest and conduct rallies against the Agnipath scheme, several organizations and protesting outfits have called for a Bharat Bandh today, with the suspension of several services. It is likely that several shops and markets will be closed today due to the widespread protests and call for the bandh.

