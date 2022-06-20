Agnipath scheme: Bharat Bandh called for today? Security beefed up in many states over proposed shutdown

File photo

The protests and agitations against the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment have wreaked havoc across several states, with the security and law and order situation of many cities shaken up. In the midst of these disturbances, a Bharat bandh has been proposed for today.

To protest and conduct rallies against the Agnipath scheme, several organizations and protesting outfits have called for a Bharat Bandh today, with the suspension of several services. It is likely that several shops and markets will be closed today due to the widespread protests and call for the bandh.

In view of the calls for protests and Bharat bandh today, several states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have increased their security to maintain the law and order situation in their jurisdiction. State governments have decided to increase checkpoints, with Section 144 imposed in multiple cities.

In view of the violence witnessed during the protests, the Jharkhand government has shut down its schools. The officials further confirmed that the examinations for Classes 9 and 11 have been postponed due to the Bharat Bandh called for today.

“In view of the bandh called by certain organizations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday,” School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI on Sunday.

The Haryana police have also tightened security in cities such as Faridabad and Palwal in view of the rising protests against the Agnipath scheme and the bandh called for today. Various police checkpoints have also been put up in Faridabad due to the tightened security.

The internet services in multiple cities in Bihar have been suspended and Section 144 has been imposed in parts of the state due to the violent protests that erupted against the Agnipath scheme over the last few days, which saw massive property destruction.

According to officials, Delhi NCR also remains on alert in the midst of the raging protests against the military recruitment scheme and the call for the Bharat bandh today. Security has been beefed up in disturbed areas, and governments have urged the protestors to remain peaceful and not destroy any public property.

