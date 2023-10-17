Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit today

GMIS 2023: This biggest maritime event is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) scheduled to be held from October 17 to October 19 in Mumbai. This biggest maritime event is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, "The summit will focus on key areas of the maritime sector with sessions and discussions around ports of the future; decarbonisation; coastal shipping & IWT; shipbuilding; repair and recycling; finance, insurance & arbitration; maritime clusters; innovation & technology; maritime safety and security; and maritime tourism, among others.

"The inaugural session will be graced by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. The session is also set to witness the participation of ministers from 12 countries, including Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Comoros, Iran, Italy, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Spain, and Nepal," the Ministry added

Ministry Further said that 16 State ministers and Lieutenant Governors from 11 Indian States and Union Territories will be present. "This is a landmark event, not just for India, but for the global maritime community. The discussions initiated here will significantly influence maritime policies and strategies worldwide," said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and AYUSH.

"The summit is bolstered by confirmed participation from 115 officials from 28 countries including Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Denmark, France, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Spain, Norway, Mexico, UAE, UK, USA and many more" Ministry said.

READ | 'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

Shipping Ministry further added that "This summit serves as a platform to unveil 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,' a 25-year blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy. The plan outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating international collaboration.

"Projects worth INR 23,364 crores will be inaugurated, or foundation stones will be laid during the summit to align with this vision. With over 81 international speakers from 27 countries and more than 100 Indian counterparts, the summit is poised to be a hub of industry expertise. Over 3,000 registered delegates, including 31 leading Global CEOs, will participate in discussions. Investment-wise, the event will see the execution of 316 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to more than INR 7.18 lakh crores, with 86 investable projects worth around INR 1.7 lakh crores showcased" the Ministry said.

Ministry further said that A comprehensive exhibition with 150 exhibitors and an expansive conference schedule featuring 31 sessions, including technical discussions, state sessions, and international round tables, will offer in-depth insight into the future of the maritime industry. 

