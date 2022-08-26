Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress, blames 'coterie' in scathing resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the leaders of the dissident G-23 group. (File)

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the Congress party's senior-most leaders who had been demanding sweeping organizational changes, has resigned from the primary membership of the party that has seen several high-profile exits over the last three years. In a scathing letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Jammu and Kashmir stalwart wrote that the party has lost the will and the ability under the tutelage of what he called the coterie.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's planned nationwide political campaign, he said the party must carry out the Congress Jodo exercise (fix Congress) rather than Bharath Jodo Yatra (Unite India campaign).

"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the Coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India. In fact, before starting Bharath Jodo Yatra the leadership should have undertaken a Congress Jodo exercise across the country. It is therefore with great regret and an extremely laden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a-century-old association with the Indian National Congress," Azad in his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.