Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ghaziabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Know all about the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday declared that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin this month. Voting in the Ghaziabad constituency will be held in the second phase on April 26. The Lok Sabha election result will be announced on June 4th.

Ghaziabad constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The prominent parties to contest the election are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The final candidates list of each party will be announced ahead of the polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Ghaziabad constituency has 27,28,978 voters. Of those 15,19,938 were male and 12,08,931 were female. BJP's Vijay Kumar Singh won the Lok Sabha election in 2019 with 944503 votes while Suresh Bansal of Samajwadi Party (SP) secured 443003 votes.

Read: Guna Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results