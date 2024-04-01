Twitter
India

Guna Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Guna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The seat holds great significance in the state. Over the years, the constituency has been the center stage of political fights between the two major political parties, the BJP and Congress.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Image courtesy: PTI
Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled to start later this month. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16, the polls will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Madhya Pradesh’s 29 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Guna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The seat holds great significance in the state. Over the years, the constituency has been the center stage of political fights between the two major political parties, the BJP and Congress. 

Guna Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia who is the current civil aviation minister of the country from the Guna constituency. Before joining the BJP, Scindia had contested in the constituency thrice (2009, 2014, and 2019) from Congress. Whereas, the Congress Party has announced the candidacy of Rao Yadvendra Singh for Guna.

Guna Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, Congress’s Scindia (now in BJP) who had won the constituency twice suffered a massive defeat against BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav who secured 614049 votes. Whereas Scindia was the runner-up who received 488500 votes.

Guna Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

Scindia emerged victorious in the Guna constituency with 517036 votes. Whereas Jaibhan Pawaiya from BJP was the runner-up who secured 396244 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

