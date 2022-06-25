Ghaziabad blogger thrown off 4th floor with hands tied dies, estranged husband arrested

Representational image

On Friday, a 30-year-old blogger from Ghaziabad was thrown from the fourth floor of a rented flat in Agra's Tajganj ara with her hands tied, killing her on the spot.

The woman, identified as Ritika Singh, an Instagram influencer with over 44,000 followers, used to give fashion, cuisine, and travel advice. She had separated from her husband, the primary suspect in her murder, and was residing with a friend she met on Facebook.

The murder took place around 11am at Om Shree apartment in Nagla Mewati area of Agra. She was at home with her friend at that time.

According to Police, Ritika, a native of Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, married Akash Gautam of Firozabad in 2014. After three years, she met Vipul Agarwal, who was also from Firozabad, on Facebook. She later began living with Vipul after her divorce from her husband in 2018.

Akash and four others, including two women, arrived at the flat on Friday. They allegedly began assaulting Vipul and Ritika as soon as they entered. According to Vipul, they locked him in the bathroom while Ritika's hands were tied with a rope and later she was thrown from the flat's balcony.

Hearing some disturbance the neighbours gathered outside of the flat, two of the men ran away while Akash and the two women were nabbed and handed over to police.

The woman's body has been sent for postmortem and the family members have been informed, Police said.

Meanwhile, Police are scanning the footage of the apartment for further investigation.