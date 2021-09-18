Gautam Budh Nagar reports 13 dengue cases in three days, health department on alert

In just three days, Gautam Budh Nagar reported at least 13 dengue cases, as 11 new cases were added within a span of just two days. Due to the latest development, Gautam Budh Nagar has been put on alert to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease.

Many areas of Uttar Pradesh including Firozabad have already reported dengue outbreaks with the district's fatality count reaching to 62. Of the 13 dengue patients in the district, only one patient is under treatment at the district hospital. Meerut has also reported several dengue cases.

On September 17, Meerut reported 83 active cases with eight new cases within 24 hours, said the Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan. Presently there are a total of 142 cases of dengue in Meerut with 83 active cases. So far, 59 patients have recovered.

Kanpur city reported five new dengue cases on Wednesday. Out of the total 108 cases, 84 cases have been reported in the rural areas of the district. The state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed.

The district health department is on alert and cleanliness and sanitation drives are being carried out across the district to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. The health department has also prepared rapid response teams (RRTs) to handle emergency situations and beds have been reserved in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the total number of malaria cases in the district stands at 23. The health department is now also monitoring any suspected scrub typhus and leptospirosis cases.