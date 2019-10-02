Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Air India pays tribute to 'Father of Nation' with customised aircraft

The aircraft will be used for the Mumbai-Delhi flight on Wednesday.

The world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with much grandeur. From 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to 'Fit India', several initiatives have been introduced to mark this occasion.

To pay tribute to the father of the nation, national carrier Air India has found a unique way. Air India has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320. The aircraft was painted at Air India's hangar based Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The aircraft will be used for the Mumbai-Delhi flight on Wednesday. As reported, the entire painting was done by in-house workers with prior permission.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “By having one aircraft permanently painted with Mahatma Gandhi’s image, the national carrier has gone a step ahead in paying tribute to him on his 150th Jayanti.”

The Indian Railways is also celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation by painting his picture on its diesel locomotives. It has been done by the Central Railways zone.

Peace, truth, freedom, equality and religious tolerance were tenets that the Father of the Nation advocated.