Gandhi Nagar Result 2020: BJP's Anil Bajpai, who won 2015 election on AAP ticket, wins by 6079 votes

Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency is known to be a stronghold of Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely who lost the seat to Aam Aadmi Party's Anil Bajpai in 2015.

One of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, Gandhi Nagar is part East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. There are about 1.68 lakh eligible voters in this constituency.

The seat proved to be lucky for turncoat BJP candidate Anil Vajpayee while it was one of the three seats where the Congress was able to save its deposit.

Sitting AAP MLA Anil Vajpayee joined the BJP in 2019 and was fielded from the seat by the saffron party. Arvinder Singh Lovely, a former minister and the president of Delhi Congress, had quit the party to join the BJP in 2017, He, however, came back to Congress nine months later.

While Lovely was vying to win back the seat he lost five years ago, Vajpayee was trying to retain the seat on a different party platform. The AAP had fielded Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) from Gandhi Nagar.

Gandhi Nagar assembly seat result: BJP's Anil Bajpai, who won 2015 election on AAP ticket, wins by 6079 votes against AAP's Naveen Choudhary

Anil Bajpai: 48,824

Naveen Choudhary: 42,745

Arvinder Singh Lovely: 21,913

Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8 while counting of votes was conducted on Tuesday, February 11.

The ruling AAP emerged victorious in the triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. The party won 63 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP won seven seats while the Congress again failed to open its account.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.