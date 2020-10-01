Gandhi Jayanti Special: Mahatma's real-life experiences that showcase his philosophy

The whole world is well aware of the unforgettable contribution of Mahatma Gandhi. His contribution to the Indian freedom struggle gave him the status of Father of the Nation. He remained an ideal hero for his countrymen life-long. Gandhi, who liberated the country from English rule by the means of non-violence, influenced the whole world with his thoughts. He wrote many books based on his experiences, which still show us a new way of life because of his experiences, his thoughts are as meaningful today as they were in those times.

There were three basic lessons for life, the first of which was the use of brooms to remove social filth. Second, to strengthen collective prayer by rising above the bonds of caste and religion. Third, the charkha, which later became a symbol of self-reliance and unity.

Gandhi often used to say that happiness is like a fragrance that when showered on others, some drops fall back on you automatically. He used to say that a person can only be identified by his character not clothes.

For the purpose of planting seeds of positivity in the progress of others and those who think negatively, he propagated the philosophy of forgiveness saying, an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. Inspiring people to use the importance of time and the good use of time, he said that the people who save time also save money and thus the money saved is as important as the money earned.

He used to say that whatever work you do, it may be less important but the most important thing is that you do something. Inspiring people to learn something new every day, every moment in life, Gandhi used to say that you live as if you have to die tomorrow but learn that you have to live forever.

Amazing power in thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's ideas had such power that even the opponents used to praise him. There are many such real-life instances that give a clear glimpse of his honesty and courtesy Many such stories come to light, which gives a clear glimpse of his modesty, forthrightness, honesty, and courtesy.

Once Mahatma Gandhi was playing badminton with Mrs. Sarojini Naidu. Mrs. Naidu's right hand was hurt. Seeing this, Gandhiji also held the racket in his left hand. When Mrs. Naidu's attention turned to this, she giggled and started saying, "You don't even know in which hand the racket is caught?" To this, Bapu replied, "You too are holding a racket in your left hand due to injury to your right hand and I don't want to take advantage of anyone's helplessness. If you don't hold the racket with the right hand due to compulsion why should I take advantage of my right hand? "

Once Gandhiji was giving a speech in Jaitpur in a meeting organized in the locality of Harijans and Memon caste. The Memon caste is a special caste of Kathiawadi Muslims. Boys of this caste used to be spoiled and mischievous in those days. As soon as Gandhiji started his speech, at the same time a 10-12-year-old boy also reached the synagogue and went ahead with a bidi in the mouth, pushing the people. Leaving beedi smoke, looking at Gandhiji with rude eyes. When Gandhiji caught sight of the boy, he stopped his speech in the middle and looked at the boy and said, "Hey, look, such a little boy is smoking a bidi. Oh brother, throw away the bidi." Such simple words of Gandhiji had a magical effect on that boy. He immediately threw the bidi out of his mouth and began to listen to Gandhiji's speech with great attention, sitting courteously in the audience.

When Bapu was traveling from Champaran to Bettiah

Mahatma Gandhi was once traveling on a train from Champaran to Bettiah. As there was no overcrowding in the coach, he went to the third class compartment and lay down on a berth. When the train stopped at the next station, a farmer boarded the compartment. He spoke abusively to Gandhiji lying on the berth and said, "Stand from here. The berth is as if it is your father's train." Gandhi woke up quietly without saying anything to the farmer and sat down on one side. Then, while sitting comfortably at the peasant's berth, he sang in fun, "Dhan-Dhan Gandhiji Maharaj! Gandhiji, who is removing the sorrows."

The point was that the farmer was not going anywhere else but to visit Gandhi in Bettiah but before that, he had never seen Gandhi, so could not recognize him on the train. On reaching Bettiah, when a crowd of thousands welcomed Gandhi at the station, the farmer realized the reality and felt ashamed. He fell at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi and began to apologize to him. Gandhi picked him up and hugged him lovingly.

Another anecdote dates back to the days when Gandhiji was serving a sentence of rigorous imprisonment. One day, when all his work was finished, in his free time used to read books. One such day a sentry of the jail ran to him and started telling him that the jailor is coming this way to inspect the jail, so keep doing some work to show him but Mahatma Gandhi refused to do so and Said, "It would be better to send me to work in a place where there is so much work that it cannot be completed ahead of time."

When the Second World War started, our country Most of the leaders were in favour of the fact that now is the perfect opportunity to liberate the country from the British, and taking advantage of this golden opportunity, they should launch a massive movement in the country at the same time. In fact, all of them believed that the British government would not be able to face the movement of the Indians as it would be busy in the Second World War, and finally, they would have to bow down and leave. The British will be easily forced to make India independent. When such a proposal was discussed with Mahatma Gandhi he flatly refused to take advantage of the helplessness of the British. Although Gandhi launched a movement against the British during that time, his movement was not a group movement but a personal movement.