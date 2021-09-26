First-ever DNA vaccine developed in India, can be administered to those above 12: PM Modi at UNGA 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked another milestone in India’s fight against COVID-19 during the 76th United Nations General Assembly session. PM Modi talked about the development of the DNA vaccine in India, which can be administered to those above the age of 12.

During his address in the UNGA session 2021, PM Modi said that India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine which will advance the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He further said that this vaccine can be administered to those above the age of 12.

On Saturday, the prime minister said, “India, which lives on Sewa Paramo Dharma (service is the main duty), is engaged in vaccination development and manufacturing despite limited resources. I want to inform UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.”

PM Modi, during his address in the 76th UNGA session, also conveyed that an mRNA vaccine is also in the later stages of development in India. These vaccines will be developed by the end of this year, as per reports. PM Modi further said that the vaccines drive has been initiated for the needy in India once again.

He said, “Another mRNA vaccine is in its late stages of development. Scientists in India are also engaged in the development of a nasal vaccine for Corona. Realising its responsibility towards humanity, India has once again started giving vaccines to the needy of the world.”

In an initiative to further strengthen international relations while battling the current COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, “I also invite vaccine manufacturers from all over the world today to- Come, Make Vaccine in India.” In his speech, he also honoured those who lost their lives during the pandemic and extended his condolences to their families.

PM Modi further said that India’s vaccine delivery portal COWIN is providing support to hundreds and administering millions of vaccine doses per day. PM Modi concluded his trip to the United States on September 25, after attending several notable meetings and summits.