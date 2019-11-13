Explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to reduce air pollution in North India, Delhi-NCR: SC to Centre

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital region, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find a solution to reduce air pollution in North India and Delhi-NCR.

Centre told the top court that it is exploring technology, including from Japan, to tackle air pollution and will submit a report in the Apex court by December 3.

Delhi has been witnessing very poor air quality since the past couple of weeks, one of the main reasons is stubble burning in the nearby states which is adding to the already polluted Delhi air.

On Wednesday, air quality in Delhi-NCR once again entered into the severe category with PM level crossing the 500-mark at some places.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 & PM 10 were at 497, both were in the 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

In Noida, AQI was recorded at 472 'severe' category in Sector-62 area whereas in Greater Noida, AQI was at 458 (severe) in Knowledge Park-III area.

"The AQI is likely to deteriorate to 'severe' category for the next two days and improvement towards 'very poor' is predicted only by November 14," System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has predicted.

However, Delhi is unlikely to witness rainfall in the coming days but a little increase in the wind speed will improve air quality, though it will still remain in the poor category.

SAFAR has advised people not to indulge in outdoor activities until air quality improves in the national capital region.