Delhi excise scam case: BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

A court here on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail.

Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s “moral and emotional support”.

The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.

The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

