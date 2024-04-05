Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ernakulam, located mostly in the center of Kerala is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place later this month. Last month, the Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the polls that will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Kerala’s 20 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single day on April 26 (second phase).

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the upcoming general elections, the Congress has again fielded Hibi Eden from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Whereas, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced the candidacy of KS Radhakrishnan for Ernakulam. K.J. Shine of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest from the Ernakulam constituency for the upcoming polls.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, Hibi Eden of the Congress won the Ernakulam seat, securing 491263 votes, followed by CPI(M)’s P Rajeev who secured 322110 votes.

Ernakulam Central Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress’ K. V. Thomas won the Ernakulam seat with 353841 votes. Whereas, IND’s Dr. Christy Fernandez was the runner-up who secured 266794 votes.

