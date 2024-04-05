Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Ladakh: Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘Pashmina march’

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shakes New York City area

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against formidable Rajasthan Royals

Highly effective home remedies to remove sun tan

Players with highest individual scores in IPL 2024

AI imagines Harry Potter characters playing cricket in wizarding world version of IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

HomeIndia

India

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ernakulam, located mostly in the center of Kerala is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place later this month. Last month, the Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the polls that will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Kerala’s 20 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single day on April 26 (second phase).

Ernakulam, located mostly in the center of Kerala is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the upcoming general elections, the Congress has again fielded Hibi Eden from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Whereas, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced the candidacy of KS Radhakrishnan for Ernakulam. K.J. Shine of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest from the Ernakulam constituency for the upcoming polls.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, Hibi Eden of the Congress won the Ernakulam seat, securing 491263 votes, followed by CPI(M)’s P Rajeev who secured 322110 votes. 

Ernakulam Central Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress’ K. V. Thomas won the Ernakulam seat with 353841 votes. Whereas, IND’s Dr. Christy Fernandez was the runner-up who secured 266794 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

At least 25 killed in Iran terror attack

'Israel has not done enough': US President Biden expresses 'outrage' over death of 7 aid workers in Gaza strike

Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement