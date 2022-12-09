Elections 2022: BJP’s historic win in Gujarat, Congress’ surprise feat in Himachal, but AAP celebrating the loudest

AAP celebrating after Gujarat, Himachal election results 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite major campaigning, ended up winning zero seats in Himachal Pradesh, and just five seats in Gujarat, despite the claims of forming a government in the latter, boasted for weeks by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

While the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) made a historic win in Gujarat and Congress is all set to form an alternate government in Himachal Pradesh after its feat, the workers from the Aam Aadmi Party were left celebrating the hardest of the three parties.

The reason behind this is that after the election results on December 8, the slim vote share in both states was enough to classify AAP as a national party. Celebrations by AAP were heard all across the Delhi headquarters of the party, especially after the clean sweep in the Delhi MCD elections 2022.

Soon after it was clear that BJP has won the Gujarat elections 2022 by a landslide, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal posted a video message on social media saying, “Gujarat's people have given us the national status that only a few parties have... It's an amazing achievement for a small, young party."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that it is a major feat for them that the party was able to claim ‘national status’ in just a span of a decade, terming Aam Aadmi Party as the fastest-growing political party in India.

AAP claimed national party status on Thursday after Gujarat became the fourth state in the country where the vote share percentage of the party was more than six percent. Now, AAP has gathered over six percent of votes in Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ended up breaking its own record winning 156 seats in the Gujarat elections, while the Congress party dropped down to just 17 seats this year. The grand old party ended up proving itself after it emerged victorious in the neck-to-neck battle in the Himachal elections 2022, winning 40 seats in the end.

