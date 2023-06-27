Search icon
Election for 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24: S Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien in fray

On July 24, elections will be carried out for 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those held by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the election on 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal to be held on July 24.

Election Commission said that 10 members from Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal are scheduled to retire in the months of July and August.

The 10 seats which are to be vacated in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of members include Derek O'Brien from West Bengal and S Jaishankar from Gujarat.

July 13 is the last date for filing nominations for the vacant RS seats, EC said.

The counting of the votes will be done on July 24.

Elections will be held on one Rajya Sabha seat from Goa as Vinay D. Tendulkar is set to retire on July 28.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat will go to polls as Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Krishnaswamy will retire on August 18, an official statement said.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will also go to polls as Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Pradip Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray are set to retire on August 18.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting these biennial elections.

(Source: ANI)

