India

'Eid Mubarak!': PM Modi extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, wishes for 'compassion, brotherhood and harmony'

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to his official handle on Twitter to extend his greetings to India on the occasion of  Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most celebrated festivals of the Islamic community which is being observed on this day.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood, and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous."

 

 

Muslims celebrate Eid with grandeur and joy by preparing delicacies, families gathering together for Eid, and splurging on new clothes. However, this year, the occasion is being observed across the country keeping in mind appropriate social distancing norms and other necessary protocols owing to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown.

Earlier on Sunday, prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi had appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the coronavirus, Eid Namaz can not be held as per tradition but people need to realise that the virus can be defeated only by taking precautions," Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had said, adding that people should celebrate Eid with simplicity and help poor people and their neighbours during the pandemic crisis.

According to reports, Jama Masjid in the national capital would remain closed for devotees today owing to the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Other mosques in the city have also been closed down due to the pandemic outbreak.

Eid-ul-Fitr literally means 'festival of breaking the fast' therefore declaring an end to the fasting month of Ramadan. The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr is to express thanks to  Allah for giving Muslims the courage to observe fast for the entire month of Ramadan.

The festival encourages charity, especially to the poor on this auspicious occasion.

The first Eid al-Fitr was celebrated in 624 CE by the Prophet Mohammed and his companions after the victory of the battle of Jang-e-Badar. Anas ibn Malik, a companion of the Prophet Mohammed has written in a hadith that Eid al-Fitr was instituted by the Prophet after his journey from Mecca to Medinah.

A common greeting during this holiday is Eid Mubarak, which means, “Have a blessed Eid!”

