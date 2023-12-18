Headlines

'Dawood Ibrahim is...': Chhota Shakeel on gangster's death reports

ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on Dec 21 in Delhi excise policy case

Covid subvariant JN.1: Centre issues advisory to states after first case reported in Kerala

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Watch: Ajay Devgn says Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy', netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Dawood Ibrahim is...': Chhota Shakeel on gangster's death reports

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Series III: Diversify your portfolio with SGBs

3 captains MS Dhoni has played under in IPL

7 most-anticipated titles to watch on Netflix in 2024

Health benefits of black pepper

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Operation Valentine teaser: Varun Tej risks his life, takes up impossible task to save country in aerial action film

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

HomeIndia

India

ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on Dec 21 in Delhi excise policy case

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were earlier arrested in the excise policy case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said Monday. He was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law".

The summons to Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, pertain to questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA. Delhi government officials had on Saturday said that Kejriwal will leave for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at an undisclosed location on December 19. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were earlier arrested in the excise policy case.

READ | Parliament Winter Session: 78 Opposition MPs, including 45 from Rajya Sabha, suspended

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don poisoned and hospitalised in Pakistan: Report

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career at 18, became a mother at 20, was divorced twice, is now...

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Mukesh Ambani's super-expensive SUV changes colour on live camera, watch video of Rs 5 crore car

Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE