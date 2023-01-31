Economy Survey 2023: Know date, time, when and where to watch

The Economy Survey of India will be released on January 31 which is traditionally done a day before the Union Budget is scheduled to be submitted to parliament. The economic situation for the current fiscal year 2022–2023 will be highlighted in the Economic Survey 2023.

Under the direction of the Chief Economic Advisor, the Department of Economic Affairs' (DEA) Economics Division creates the flagship report (CEA). This year's Survey will be delivered by V Anantha Nageswaram, who was appointed the CEA in January 2022.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey analyses the country's economic and financial developments during the previous 12 months. The report provides in-depth information on every sector and analyses trend in infrastructure development, employment, inflation rate, trade, foreign exchange reserves, and other economic sectors.

This thorough study supports the formation of policies for the Indian economy for the upcoming year and helps the government mobilise and distribute resources in the Union Budget more effectively.

Economic Survey 2023: Date and time, when and where to watch

On January 31, at 11:00 am, the President addresses the two chambers of Parliament to kick off the budget session. Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, then presents the economic survey.

On the official channels of the government, you can watch the economic survey streaming. Sansad TV and PIB India will also live broadcast the release as well.

The documents for the Economic Survey 2023 will be available for download from the government's official budget website. http://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/.