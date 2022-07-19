Haryana: DSP crushed to death by mining mafia, mowed down by dumper in Nuh

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi

Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was crushed to death by an illegal mining gang on Monday at Nuh's Pachgaon, near Gurugram. The DSP went to the location to put an end to the unlawful mining.

The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster.

Haryana | Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. Search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. Details awaited: Nuh Police pic.twitter.com/Q1xjdUPWE2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

The Tauru DSP was conducting a raid in a region near Pachgaon where the illicit mining mafia is particularly active. Bishnoi had arrived around 11.50 am at the site accompanied by two policemen, a driver and a gunman after receiving information that illegal mining was taking place. He signaled a stone-laden truck to slow down, but the driver accelerated and ran him over.

The accused is on the run and police have launched a search operation. Top police officers, including the Inspector General of Nuh, have rushed to the spot.

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice, Haryana Police said in a statement.

Surender Singh Bishnoi was due to retire this year.

