'Don't need UN to tell me...': EAM S Jaishankar dismisses UN official's remark on elections in India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

This is how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay coaching fees, cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

Viral video: Tiger chases sloth bear in heart-stopping encounter, internet is stunned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

7 superfoods rich in Vitamin K

8 animals that look innocent but are dangerous

9 times Rishi Kapoor inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy

HomeIndia

India

'Don't need UN to tell me...': EAM S Jaishankar dismisses UN official's remark on elections in India

Last week, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric was asked about the ''political unrest'' in India ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the wake of the arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal and the freezing of Congress Party’s bank accounts.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, dismissed a senior UN official’s recent remark on elections in India, saying that he does not need the global body to tell that the elections in the country should be “free & fair”.

His comments came in response to a query regarding a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General's statement that they “hope” that in India, people’s “political and civil rights” were protected and everyone is able to vote in a “free & fair” atmosphere.

Jaishankar, who was here to campaign for his ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha polls, also said that the UN official commented on the Indian elections last week in response to a ''very loaded question'' during a press briefing at the UN.

''I don't need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free & fair. I have the people of India. The people of India will ensure that elections are free & fair. So, don't worry about it,'' the minister told reporters during an interaction here.

Last week, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric was asked about the ''political unrest'' in India ahead of the upcoming national elections in the wake of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party’s bank accounts.

“What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone’s rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair,” Dujarric had said.

READ | 'Protect civilians in Gaza or...': US President Joe Biden issues stark warning to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan to return as VD Tyagi in Patparganj court as Netflix announces season 2

Meet man, one of India's richest doctors, who runs Rs 35926 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, worth over Rs 9100 crore, she is a..

Meet man, once 6th richest in world, then fell into Rs 40000 crore debt, sold his wife’s jewellery for…

Responsible AI: Exploring the intersection of fairness, responsibility and privacy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement