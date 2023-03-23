DND Flyway: Noida-Jaipur in 3 hours via Sohna! Flyway set to be connected to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway next year

File Photo

In five years' time, Delhi-NCR will have completely changed as a network of expressways would have been laid. The work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is progressing at a fast pace. It will also be linked to the DND flyway. The National Highway Authority of India started work on it in February. An access-controlled link road is being constructed from DND to Sohna, a town and a Municipal Council in the Gurgaon district of Haryana. Thousands of trains pass daily between Delhi and Noida via DND. This is the busiest way to travel between the two cities. Once the DND is linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, it will be easier for the people of UP and Uttarakhand.

Special features of Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway

The DND flyway connects the capital Delhi with Noida. It starts from Maharani Bagh in Delhi and ends at Sector 15A in Noida.

The 9.2 kilometer-long DND Flyway is the country's first ISO certified 8 lanes (4-lane dual carriageway) expressway.

The DND was opened to the public in January 2001. For the first time in India, the toll was collected electronically at the DND flyway. It is toll-free since 2016.

There is also a link road connecting the DND flyway to Mayur Vihar. It was opened in January 2008.

DND Flyway connecting to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

More than 1,300-kilometer-long expressway is being built between Delhi and Mumbai. This will be the longest expressway in the country. Now a part of it (Sohna to Dausa) has started. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also be connected to the DND flyway. For this, NHAI is constructing a 59 km long access-controlled link to Sohna. This work is expected to be completed by April 2024. After this, the journey from Noida to Jaipur can be completed in just 3 hours. It will take two hours to travel from Delhi to Jaipur.

It will be beneficial for people traveling from Dehradun to Lucknow

Apart from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway is also being constructed. Once both projects are completed, the people of Dehradun and Lucknow will also be able to do nonstop road travel to Mumbai through the DND flyway. Cities connected by Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will also be directly connected to Mumbai.