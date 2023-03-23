Meet Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela, who sparked divorce rumours with husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Photos via Instagram

Niharika Konidela is grabbing headlines for the past couple of days after she and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chaitanya has also deleted their wedding photos from Instagram. Rumours are rife that Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are heading for a divorce.

Who is Niharika Konidela?

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu and the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Pushpa star Allu Arjun and RRR star Ram Charan are her cousins.

Her other cousins include Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, and Vaisshnav Tej - all actors in Telugu cinema. Niharika Konidela is also popular among her fans for her Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding. In 2015, Niharika Konidela also launched her film production company called Pink Elephant Pictures.

Niharika Konidela's husband Chaitanya is a BITS Pilani and Indian School of Business (ISB) alumnus. He works in Hyderabad as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got engaged in August 2020 and later had a star-studded wedding in Udaipur with big names from the industry in attendance including Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan, besides Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Both Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are yet to address their separation rumours, however, Chaitanya deleting his display picture and removing all photos with Niharika from his Instagram profile has surely added fuel to the fire. Niharika’s profile still has all their wedding and vacation photos.