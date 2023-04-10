DNA Verified: Did Ashok Gehlot show support for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh in viral video? Know truth

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh currently remains absconding, and the Punjab police have launched a massive manhunt against him. Now, a video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has gone viral, allegedly supporting Amritpal Singh.

In a short clip that is doing rounds on social media, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is allegedly supporting Amritpal Singh for his Khalistani separatist movement, sparking outrage against the Congress leader for showing support to a fugitive.

Amritpal Singh has been associated with many crimes, including an attempt to murder, kidnapping, and the storming of Ajnala police station, and is currently absconding. The Waris Punjab De chief has also been accused of brainwashing youth in Punjab to make them join the separatist movement.

As the clip of Ashok Gehlot supporting Amritpal Singh went viral, fact-check reports found the viral video to be misleading, as it is cutting off at a crucial point, putting a different connotation to what the Rajasthan CM actually wanted to say.

Fact Check: Ashok Gehlot did not support Amritpal Singh in his video

The short clip of Ashok Gehlot allegedly supporting Amritpal Singh is misleading and cuts off before the Congress leader could finish his point. In the complete video, Gehlot could be heard terming the separatist movement as “dangerous” for the country.

The 10-second clip shows Ashok Gehlot said, “Amritpal Singh is saying that if they are talking about Hindu nation, then why I cannot talk about Khalistan? What an accurate thing he has said!” This sparked massive outrage from BJP supporters and leaders.

However, the full clip shows Ashok Gehlot slamming BJP and saying that Amritpal Singh has the courage to demand Khalistan due to the calls for Hindu Rashtra by right-wing leaders and groups, terming the separatist movement as “dangerous”.

This means that the video being shared on social media is misleading, and is linking Ashok Gehlot with Amritpal Singh without any proper context.

READ | DNA Explainer: How Amritpal Singh slipped away amid Punjab Police crackdown? Details of his escape revealed