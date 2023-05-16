DK Shivakumar vs IPS Praveen Sood: Why is there bad blood between Congress leader and CBI director?

IPS Praveen Sood and DK Shivakumar (File photo)

As Congress leader DK Shivakumar remains embroiled in a tussle with Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister of Karnataka, one of his old nemeses, IPS officer Praveen Sood, has been appointed as the new directed of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

IPS officer Praveen Sood, who was serving as the DGP of the Karnataka Police, was chosen by a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the new Director of CBI and is set to move to Delhi to hold the position for the next two years.

As DK Shivakumar is one of the wealthiest and most prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka, Praveen Sood has headed the Karnataka Police for three years. The two also had a war of words years ago, which caused a rift between the two.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had sworn action against Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood once his party came to power, and had publicly called him “nalayak” (useless). Just as Congress won the elections, the IPS officer has been transferred out of Karnataka to New Delhi.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar had alleged that IPS officer Praveen Sood has been favoring the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) while the party was in power in Karnataka. Shivakumar had slammed Sood for several cases filed against Congress leaders in the state.

The Karnataka Congress chief had alleged that 25 cases were filed against Congress leaders while none were filed against BJP leaders while IPS Praveen Sood was the DGP of the Karnataka Police, claiming that he has been favoring the ruling party in the state.

Since then, there has been bad blood between DK Shivakumar and Praveen Sood, though the two would not be in positions of power in the same state anymore, since the IPS officer will now be heading a central agency.

