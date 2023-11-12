Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Diwali 2023: People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali) which is the main day of Diwali.

Diwali 2023: Diwali is being celebrated around the world. The festival of lights signifies the victory of good over evil and the triumph of knowledge. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana.

This year the Lakshmi Puja will fall between 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm.

Pradosh Kaal – 5:29 PM to 8:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 5:39 PM to 7:35 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 2:44 PM on November 12, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 2:56 PM on November 13, 2023

Check city-wise timings for Lakshmi Puja:

Pune: 06:09 PM to 08:09 PM

New Delhi: 05:39 PM to 07:35 PM

Chennai: 05:52 PM to 07:54 PM

Jaipur: 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: 05:52 PM to 07:53 PM

Gurgaon: 05:40 PM to 07:36 PM

Chandigarh: 05:37 PM to 07:32 PM

Kolkata: 05:05 PM to 07:03 PM

Mumbai: 06:12 PM to 08:12 PM

Bengaluru: 06:03 PM to 08:05 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:07 PM to 08:06 PM

Noida: 05:39 PM to 07:35 PM

Diwali 2023: Rituals