Diwali 2023 puja time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, Lakshmi pooja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Diwali 2023: People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali) which is the main day of Diwali.
Diwali 2023: Diwali is being celebrated around the world. The festival of lights signifies the victory of good over evil and the triumph of knowledge. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana.
- This year the Lakshmi Puja will fall between 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm.
- Pradosh Kaal – 5:29 PM to 8:08 PM
- Vrishabha Kaal – 5:39 PM to 7:35 PM
- Amavasya Tithi Begins – 2:44 PM on November 12, 2023
- Amavasya Tithi Ends – 2:56 PM on November 13, 2023
Check city-wise timings for Lakshmi Puja:
- Pune: 06:09 PM to 08:09 PM
- New Delhi: 05:39 PM to 07:35 PM
- Chennai: 05:52 PM to 07:54 PM
- Jaipur: 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM
- Hyderabad: 05:52 PM to 07:53 PM
- Gurgaon: 05:40 PM to 07:36 PM
- Chandigarh: 05:37 PM to 07:32 PM
- Kolkata: 05:05 PM to 07:03 PM
- Mumbai: 06:12 PM to 08:12 PM
- Bengaluru: 06:03 PM to 08:05 PM
- Ahmedabad: 06:07 PM to 08:06 PM
- Noida: 05:39 PM to 07:35 PM
Diwali 2023: Rituals
- On the first day, Dhanteras is an occasion for acquiring gold, silver, and other valuable or practical items.
- On the second day, Naraka Chaturdashi, people wake up early, perform ablutions, and kindle diyas to dispel malevolent forces.
- The third day marks the centrepiece of Diwali when people don new attire, adorn their homes with rangolis, lamps, and ornamental decorations, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.
- The fourth day is reserved for Govardhan Puja, a commemoration of Lord Krishna’s significance. During this day, people construct small heaps of cow dung symbolising the Govardhan mountain and engage in prayers.
- The fifth day, known as Bhai Dooj, is devoted to celebrating the cherished bond between brothers and sisters.