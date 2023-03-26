Rahul Gandhi (Reuters)

Following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has changed the bio on his Twitter account. In the short bio that displays after the user's name, he has changed "Member of Parliament" to "Dis'Qualified MP."

His Twitter profile states, "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis'Qualified MP."

Congress party, meanwhile, is staging demonstrations all around the nation today in response to his disqualification.

A number of people filed defamation lawsuits against him in different states after hearing his comments. On Thursday, a court in Gujarat, found Rahul Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison. Nonetheless, the judge released him on bail with 30 days to file an appeal.

The Congress leader has yet to file an appeal with a higher court.

With Mr. Gandhi's ouster, the Kerala seat he held for the Wayanad district became vacant. He lost his seat of Amethi, which he had held since 2004, but was elected to represent the district of Wayanad in 2019.

A court in Surat, Gujarat, found Gandhi guilty of defamation in 2019, and he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha the next day. Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, would be disqualified from running for office for eight years unless his conviction is stayed by a higher court.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Sudha Yadav has said that the Gandhi scion has made unjustified statements on the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on a number of occasions, both domestically and internationally.